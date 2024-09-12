Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement

Food Lion worker found dead inside NC store freezer: police

The man's body was found in the freezer Tuesday morning

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out whats clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Food Lion worker was found dead inside a freezer at one of the company’s stores in Raleigh, North Carolina, earlier this week, police say.

The Raleigh Police Department tells Fox News Digital it responded to a report of a deceased person just after 7 a.m. Tuesday at the chain’s grocery store on the 4500 block of Capital Blvd., which is about two miles northeast of Downtown Raleigh.

Police were called to the scene after the body was found by co-workers, according to local reports. 

NORTH CAROLINA POLICE ARREST SUSPECT WHO REPORTEDLY BROUGHT EXPLOSIVES TO GROCERY STORE PARKING LOT

The entrance to the Food lion store at the the 4500 block of Capital Boulevard, Raleigh, North Carolina.

The body of a Food Lion worker was found inside a freezer at one of the company’s stores in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday, police say. (Google Maps)

The deceased man, who has not been identified, suffered a medical emergency and foul play is not suspected, WFMY News 2 reports, citing police. 

CB17, citing a police officer, reports the man suffered the episode on Monday night before dying inside the freezer.

This incident is being investigated as a "death investigation," a Raleigh Police Department spokesperson tells Fox News Digital. 

A Food Lion spokesperson tells Fox News Digital in a statement that it is "deeply saddened by the unexpected loss" of one of its employees. 

NORTH CAROLINA OFFICIALS SEIZE $170K OF THC-INFUSED SNACKS, CANDY PACKAGED USING COUNTERFEITED BRANDS

Person walks past Food Lion store

A person walks in front of the Food Lion grocery store at 342 N. Eastern Blvd., North Carolina, on July 22, 2022. A Food Lion worker was found dead inside a freezer at one of the company’s stores in Raleigh, North Carolina, earlier this week, police say. (Andrew Craft / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"We express our deepest condolences to the associate’s family and friends. Food Lion is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this unfortunate incident," the statement reads. 

"As always, the safety and well-being of customers and associates are daily priorities for Food Lion, and we are committed to ensuring a safe place to work and shop. We are providing resources to support our associates during this difficult time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Products on display at a Food Lion store

Products on display at a Food Lion store.  (Daniel Sato, The News Journal)

Food Lion, a regional supermarket chain, is headquartered in Salisbury, North Carolina, and operates more than 1,100 stores employing more than 82,000 people, according to the company’s website. 

It was established in Salisbury in 1957 as Food Town and was independently operated until it was acquired by the Belgium-based conglomerate Delhaize Group in 1974.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.