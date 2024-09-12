Food Lion worker found dead inside NC store freezer: police

A Food Lion worker was found dead inside a freezer at one of the company’s stores in Raleigh, North Carolina, earlier this week, police say.

The Raleigh Police Department tells Fox News Digital it responded to a report of a deceased person just after 7 a.m. Tuesday at the chain’s grocery store on the 4500 block of Capital Blvd., which is about two miles northeast of Downtown Raleigh.

Police were called to the scene after the body was found by co-workers, according to local reports.

The deceased man, who has not been identified, suffered a medical emergency and foul play is not suspected, WFMY News 2 reports, citing police.

CB17, citing a police officer, reports the man suffered the episode on Monday night before dying inside the freezer.

This incident is being investigated as a "death investigation," a Raleigh Police Department spokesperson tells Fox News Digital.

A Food Lion spokesperson tells Fox News Digital in a statement that it is "deeply saddened by the unexpected loss" of one of its employees.

"We express our deepest condolences to the associate’s family and friends. Food Lion is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this unfortunate incident," the statement reads.

"As always, the safety and well-being of customers and associates are daily priorities for Food Lion, and we are committed to ensuring a safe place to work and shop. We are providing resources to support our associates during this difficult time."

Food Lion, a regional supermarket chain, is headquartered in Salisbury, North Carolina, and operates more than 1,100 stores employing more than 82,000 people, according to the company’s website.

It was established in Salisbury in 1957 as Food Town and was independently operated until it was acquired by the Belgium-based conglomerate Delhaize Group in 1974.