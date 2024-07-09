Florida bodycam shows suspect 'deliberately hit' Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy

Three days after a Florida deputy was released from the hospital after being run over by a suspect's vehicle, the sheriff announced three people have been arrested as a result of the investigation.

"I’m incensed that any human being would inflict this type of violence against another human being in our wonderful, special Tampa Bay community," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a press conference Tuesday morning. "I’m absolutely incensed that this bad guy had zero regard for human life."



On the night of the Independence Day holiday, Deputy Kalin Hall was working overtime to ensure the roadways were free and safe from impaired drivers, Chronister said. Around midnight July 5, Hall attempted to make a traffic stop on a black BMW when the suspect took off at a high rate of speed, an HCSO press release reads. About 20 minutes later, Hall attempted a second traffic stop and exited his vehicle before the suspect "rammed him over and fled the scene."

Detectives found the suspect's vehicle abandoned about a mile from the second attempted traffic stop location, and identified William Todd Lewis Jr., 24, as the driver.

Deputies have also arrested 24-year-old Zachary Carnegie, who is accused of driving a rental car that he and Lewis were believed to have taken off in to avoid arrest.

Carnegie was charged with having a bag of Xanax that did not belong to him.

Lewis' girlfriend was also arrested, and charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with physical evidence. Lewis called his girlfriend and told her what happened after allegedly running over Hall, deputies said.

Lewis is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of cannabis more than 20 grams, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, reckless driving with serious bodily injury, aggravated fleeing to elude serious bodily injury or death, and fleeing to elude a police officer, according to online jail records.

Chronister believes Lewis' charges will be upgraded to attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and said there would be at least one more arrest in this case, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported.

"I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, but very blessed," the 33-year-old Hall said from his hospital bed. "Thankful for the man above to keep me alive. Pretty serious injury but will recover and be back at it."

Hall, an 11-year veteran of HCSO, underwent surgery on his fractured leg and said he had over 400 messages of support awaiting him from family and friends after they heard what happened.

"It's been a tough time, but it's been a blessing at the same time," Hall said.