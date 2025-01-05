Feds reveal chilling new timeline of how maniac terrorist scoped out New Orleans kill zone

The FBI on Sunday released new details about the travels of 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the man authorities say carried out the deadly New Years' terrorist attack in New Orleans.

Jabbar, who authorities said acted alone in the attack on Bourbon Street that killed 14 people, had traveled to Cairo, Egypt, from June 22 to July 3, 2023, before flying to Ontario, Canada and returning to the U.S., the FBI said during a press conference. Jabbar also made at least two trips to New Orleans in October and November prior to the deadly attack and recorded video of the site with Meta smart glasses.

While it remains unclear whether those trips were connected to the attack, FBI officials said the agency is investigating whether Jabbar had any associates in the U.S. or overseas, noting that they cannot immediately rule out the possibility that Jabbar received some type of assistance overseas.

Jabbar, an Army veteran, plowed a rented Ford pick-up through a crowd of Bourbon Street revelers in the attack that officials say was inspired by the Islamic State. Dozens of others were injured in the truck attack and Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police.

The FBI recovered a black ISIS flag from the rented truck and found that Jabbar pledged allegiance to ISIS in online videos posted hours before the attack.

