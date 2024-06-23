Father of 4 killed in most recent deadly crime on LA Metro train; suspects on run: report

Authorities in Los Angeles are searching for three suspects who shot and killed a man on a Metro train on Friday night.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told FOX 11 that around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, a man identified as Juan Garcia, 38, was shot in the head and killed after getting into an argument with a group of men at the Metro E Line stop at La Cienega and Jefferson boulevards.

Police said Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities told FOX 11 that all three suspects were males between the ages of 15 and 20 and all took off before police arrived.

According to a GoFundMe set up by the Garcia family, Juan, aka "Tony," was a father of four and the oldest sibling of seven.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Tony, who left us on 06/21/2024. My big Bro was our protector growing up. Strong like an Ox. In our eyes he was invincible. As we navigate this difficult time, we are reaching out to our community for support to give Tony G the dignified and heartfelt farewell He deserves," the family wrote.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call LAPD's South Bureau Homicide Division detectives at 323-786-5111.

According to a recent report from FOX 11, this is now the seventh attack that has happened on LA Metro's property between April 22 and May 21.

"Violence on the streets that spills over onto our public transit systems is an increasing issue in the Greater Los Angeles area. Metro extends its condolences to the family and friends of the victim's family," a Metro spokesperson said in a statement to KNBC.

Back in May, LA Mayor and Metro Board Chair Karen Bass called for an immediate surge of law enforcement personnel across the transit system.

The Metro Board unanimously passed a measure last month to provide more safety for the public by adding 260 officers to patrol the transit system every day.

"In March, there were nearly a million weekday riders, but the recent crime threatens to derail this progress if we cannot ensure the safety of those who want and need to use the bus and rail system,'' Bass previously told KNBC. "We have to act to protect that progress by keeping riders safe.''

Fox News Digital reached out to the LAPD and Metro Board for comment.