F-35 fighter jet crashes at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, pilot taken to hospital

An Air Force fighter pilot is in the hospital after an F-35 jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska.

The F-35 fighter jet crashed Tuesday at 12:49 p.m. local time, causing "significant aircraft damage," according to a statement from the Air Force base.

The pilot, who has not yet been identified, safely ejected and has been transported to Bassett Army Hospital for further evaluation, according to the statement.

The pilot is in stable condition.

"Our people are our most important resource, and we are committed [to] ensuring their safety and security," said Col. Paul Townsend, commander of the 354th Fighter Wing.

Townsend added the base will work to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"I can assure you the United States Air Force will conduct a thorough investigation in hopes to minimize the chances of such occurrences from happening again," he said.

During a press conference, Townsend told reporters it would be "premature" to speculate on the cause of the crash, but noted the pilot was executing standard procedures when they experienced an "in-flight malfunction."

He said the base remains confident in the capabilities of the F-35 aircraft.

The jet was participating in a local training event when they declared an in-flight emergency, Townsend confirmed.

The impact site is "known to be" on base within the fence line, according to officials.

The base cautioned locals near the base that stopping "impedes recovery efforts" and federal law prohibits photography along the highway.

A base spokesperson told Fox News Digital they are working on gathering more information and the investigation remains active.

The F-35 fighter jet is estimated to cost around $80 million, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine.