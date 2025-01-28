Expand / Collapse search
MILITARY

F-35 fighter jet crashes at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, pilot taken to hospital

F-35 fighter jets are estimated to cost around $80 million

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
An Air Force fighter pilot is in the hospital after an F-35 jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska.

The F-35 fighter jet crashed Tuesday at 12:49 p.m. local time, causing "significant aircraft damage," according to a statement from the Air Force base.

The pilot, who has not yet been identified, safely ejected and has been transported to Bassett Army Hospital for further evaluation, according to the statement. 

The pilot is in stable condition.

US Air Force F-35 fighter jet performs

FILE - An F-35 fighter jet crashed on Tuesday at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska. The pilot ejected and survived the ordeal. (Andrej Tarfila/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"Our people are our most important resource, and we are committed [to] ensuring their safety and security," said Col. Paul Townsend, commander of the 354th Fighter Wing. 

Townsend added the base will work to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"I can assure you the United States Air Force will conduct a thorough investigation in hopes to minimize the chances of such occurrences from happening again," he said.

Air Force personnel

FILE - An Air Force fighter jet crashed Tuesday in Fairbanks, Alaska. The jet is estimated to cost around $80 million. (Bill Roth/Anchorage Daily News via AP)

During a press conference, Townsend told reporters it would be "premature" to speculate on the cause of the crash, but noted the pilot was executing standard procedures when they experienced an "in-flight malfunction."

He said the base remains confident in the capabilities of the F-35 aircraft.

The jet was participating in a local training event when they declared an in-flight emergency, Townsend confirmed.

The impact site is "known to be" on base within the fence line, according to officials.

The base cautioned locals near the base that stopping "impedes recovery efforts" and federal law prohibits photography along the highway.

A base spokesperson told Fox News Digital they are working on gathering more information and the investigation remains active.

The F-35 fighter jet is estimated to cost around $80 million, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.