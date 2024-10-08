Ethel Kennedy, 96-year-old widow of Robert F. Kennedy, suffers stroke, family asks for prayers

Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, remains hospitalized after suffering a stroke last week, her family announced.

Former Rep. Joe Kennedy III announced on social media Tuesday that his grandmother suffered a stroke in her sleep on Thursday, and was brought to an area hospital.

"She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible, and she is surrounded by family," he wrote.

Ethel, who turned 96 in April, had spent her summer filled with her favorite activities and with close family, her family said.

"She has had a great summer and transition into fall," Kennedy posted on X. "Every day she enjoyed time with her children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was able to get out on the water, visit the pier, and enjoy many lunches and dinners with family. It has been a gift to all of us and to her as well."

Kennedy, the current Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, said that she was resting comfortably and receiving treatment at the hospital.

"She is, as you may know, a strong woman who has led a remarkably fulfilling life. We are here looking after her," he posted. "Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. We ask that you respect our family's privacy at this time."

Ethel is the sister-in-law of former President John F. Kennedy.

She founded the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization in 1968 after her husband Robert was assassinated in June 1968.