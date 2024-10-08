Expand / Collapse search
GERIATRIC HEALTH

Ethel Kennedy, 96-year-old widow of Robert F. Kennedy, suffers stroke, family asks for prayers

Ethel, 96, is the sister-in-law of former President John F. Kennedy

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, remains hospitalized after suffering a stroke last week, her family announced.

Former Rep. Joe Kennedy III announced on social media Tuesday that his grandmother suffered a stroke in her sleep on Thursday, and was brought to an area hospital.

"She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible, and she is surrounded by family," he wrote.

RFK'S WIDOW, ETHEL KENNEDY, OBJECTS TO SIRHAN'S RELEASE: ‘HE SHOULD NOT BE PAROLED’

Ethel Kennedy

Ethel Kennedy, left, returns to the family compound after boating on Hyannis Harbor near the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Mass., Aug. 2, 2019.  (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Ethel, who turned 96 in April, had spent her summer filled with her favorite activities and with close family, her family said.

"She has had a great summer and transition into fall," Kennedy posted on X. "Every day she enjoyed time with her children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was able to get out on the water, visit the pier, and enjoy many lunches and dinners with family. It has been a gift to all of us and to her as well."

Ethel Shakel Kennedy

Ethel Shakel Kennedy attends the Hope Awards Dinner Show in 2017. (Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Kennedy, the current Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, said that she was resting comfortably and receiving treatment at the hospital.

"She is, as you may know, a strong woman who has led a remarkably fulfilling life. We are here looking after her," he posted. "Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. We ask that you respect our family's privacy at this time."

Sen. Robert F. Kennedy

In this June 5, 1968, file photo, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy addresses campaign workers moments before being shot in Los Angeles. At his side are his wife, Ethel, and his California campaign manager, Jesse Unruh, speaker of the California Assembly.  (AP Photo/Dick Strobel, File)

Ethel is the sister-in-law of former President John F. Kennedy

She founded the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization in 1968 after her husband Robert was assassinated in June 1968.

