Ella Emhoff defends accusations she is losing her mind over stepmother's presidency loss

Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff took to Instagram to clear her name following her stepmother’s loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

Emhoff was photographed sobbing while Harris delivered her concession speech at her alma mater, Howard University, on Wednesday.

In Emhoff’s post one day later she reposted one of the photos as she addressed the images with a caption explaining her emotional outburst.

"Truly no words. We are all going to get through this. It just [f—ing] hurts like a [b—-] right now and that’s ok," the post read.

Emhoff reassured followers that she was not having a mental breakdown to clear up the rumors floating around that she had checked into an institution following the results of the election.

"There’s a rumor about me having a mental breakdown and getting checked into a hospital. Not true. Also f–k you if you’re out there spreading that. There’s nothing wrong with showing emotion and crying. Anyone who says there is probably needs a good cry," Emhoff said in an Instagram post.

"I’ve struggled with my mental health my whole life, and I’m not ashamed of it," she added, noting all she had done since Election Day was play fetch with her dog Jerry.

She also took to her Substack to express her feelings about her mental well-being.

This is not her first brush with controversy, as she made headlines for promoting a Palestinian fundraiser for humanitarian aid via the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. The Biden Administration cut off funding to the program in January over alleged participation in the Oct. 7 attack.