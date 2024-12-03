Dangerous man in custody in California for murder escapes, manhunt underway

A dangerous criminal in custody for murder escaped from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s (CDCR) custody on Monday.

Caesar Hernandez, 34, was being transported to the courthouse near 10th Avenue and Kensington Street when he jumped from the transport van.

He was sentenced to 25 years to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, a second-strike offense, CDCR said in a statement.

The Delano Police Department is assisting along with other law enforcement agencies in the search for Hernandez, according to CDCR.

He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit with white thermals and is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing roughly 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the corrections department.

Hernandez is considered dangerous and police are urging anyone who has any information regarding him to contact local law enforcement immediately, call 9-1-1, or contact Lt. Anthony Sotello, the Incident Commander, at (661) 721-6300 extension 5506.

"Thank you for your vigilance in helping to ensure community safety. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available," officials said.

Since 1977, 99% of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.