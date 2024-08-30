Dallas police officer killed, 2 others injured: 'We lost one of our own'

The Dallas Police Department says it is "hurting" Friday after one of its officers was killed and two others were injured by a suspect who later died in a shootout with police following a chase.

Investigators say the incident began around 10 p.m. Thursday when Dallas Police responded to an officer in distress in the 900 block of East Ledbetter Drive. When they arrived, they found an officer "shot in a marked squad car" and "exchanged gunfire with a suspect at the scene", during which two other officers were struck.

"A suspect sped from the scene, and officers pursued the suspect which ended in Lewisville in the 1000 block of Stemmons Freeway," Dallas Police added. "The preliminary investigation determined the suspect got out of the vehicle with a long gun and was shot by Dallas Police officers and he died at the scene."

Dallas Police spokesperson Kristin Lowman said at an early morning news conference Friday that "our department is hurting" and "we have officers who are injured who are in the hospital and we lost one of our own."

"We ask tonight and this morning for the thoughts and prayers of our city, for not only those who are recovering in the hospital but for our fallen, for their family, and for their loved ones, and for us as a department as well," she said.

The names of those involved have not been released and the suspect’s motive is unclear.

Dallas Police say one of the injured officers is in critical condition, while the other is in stable condition.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia wrote on X this morning that he has "no words."

"Flags at all city facilities will be flown at half-staff," the department also announced Friday, noting that an investigation is ongoing.

Dozens of police officers could be seen throughout the night waiting outside the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where the fallen officer had been taken, according to KDFW.

That officer later was taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office in a procession that unfolded around 4 a.m., the station adds.