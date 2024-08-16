Expand / Collapse search
Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer’s son accused of killing girlfriend in Nevada: report

Brent Clifford is also a person of interest in Reno homicide, police say

Greg Norman
The son of Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer Doug Clifford is accused of killing his girlfriend after her body was found this week off the side of a highway in Nevada, according to police and media reports. 

Brent Clifford, who is facing a murder charge after remains believed to be of Patricia Portella-Wright, 48, were found Thursday off Mt. Rose Highway in Washoe County, Nevada, is also a person of interest in a homicide in Reno, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says. 

"There is apparent foul play involved," Placer County Sgt. David Smith said Thursday in relation to Portella-Wright's case, adding that investigators have "worked tirelessly over the last week to bring closure to Patricia's family and locate Patricia's body." 

Clifford is one of three children of Doug Clifford, the drummer for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Creedence Clearwater Revival, TMZ is reporting, citing public records. 

Brent Clifford and Patricia Portella-Wright

Brent Clifford, left, is facing a murder charge after investigators in Nevada found a body believed to be Patricia Portella-Wright, his girlfriend. (Placer County Sheriff's Office)

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says Portella-Wright of Kings Beach, California was previously last seen on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 4 before being reported missing this past Friday. 

"Through investigation we obtained information that led us to the area of Mt. Rose Highway. Using a drone we were able to locate the body of a female down a steep embankment," the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook Thursday.   

"During our investigation we identified her boyfriend, Brent Clifford, as a person of interest in her disappearance. On Wednesday, August 14, 2024 Clifford was arrested in Portola [California]. He has been booked into the Placer County jail on a murder charge," it added. 

The motive for the alleged killing remains unclear.

Doug Clifford of Creedence Clearwater Revival

Doug Clifford is seen performing with Creedence Clearwater Revival in the Netherlands in 1972. Brent Clifford is one of his sons, TMZ reports. (Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)

Jail records show that as of Friday morning, Clifford, who is 55, is being held without bail. 

"According to the Reno Police Department, Clifford is a person of interest in a Reno homicide. The male victim in that homicide was discovered on the morning of Sunday, August 11th," the Placer County Sheriff’s Office also said. "The red 2003 Chevrolet Blazer that belonged to the homicide victim was found in the same area Clifford was arrested in Portola." 

Patricia Portella-Wright investigation

The body of Patricia Portella-Wright was found off the side of Mt. Rose Highway in Washoe County, Navada on Thursday.

Investigators say they are waiting for the Washoe County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identity of the remains. 

