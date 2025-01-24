Compton Cowboys step up during Los Angeles wildfires to rescue endangered horses

When many were fleeing the California wildfires, Randy Savvy jumped into action and drove into the fires to save endangered horses.

Savvy, founder of the youth advocacy nonprofit group, the Compton Cowboys, has been pivotal in rescuing horses as the California wildfires continue to ravage the state. The organization, whose motto is "Streets raised us. Horses saved us," has been part of a growing coalition to rescue forgotten livestock amid the devastation.

"My first instinct was ‘how do I help?’" he told Fox News Digital. "It's how I am and how I was raised."

He shared that, shortly after offering to help, his phone began to "blow up like crazy." People needed help, and Savvy was there to offer it.

"I rescued six horses the first night," he shared. "The horse community got active so fast to protect those horses."

Savvy drove into a restricted area in Calabasas after a woman called for a helping hand to retrieve her horse.

"All you could see was orange," Savvy said. "I came from Compton to Calabasas, and it took about an hour and a half to get there, and she was ready. And we got those horses loaded up.

"She was so emotional. And I will never forget this."

One of Savvy's most harrowing rescues happened in Sunland-Tujunga, a remote area between the Crescenta Valley and the Verdugo Mountains. Driving up the canyon in the dead of night, he said that the power was out, and the roads were closed.

"I just drove around the road closure sign and went into the deep, dark canyon," he said. "Even park rangers were gone. But I had my truck, all my lights that lit up the whole time."

He said he navigated his 45-foot horse trailer deep into the remote canyon.

"That is why I got this truck. It can get the job done," he shared. "We got three little horses rescued during that."

The Compton Cowboys founder said he's motivated by the opportunity and his ability to help horses and his community.

"There's a really deep equestrian community in LA," he said. "I'm just a stranger going out of my way to help. And there's no money or nothing. Just for the love of horses and the horse people."

The self-proclaimed "horse person" shared that he loves horses because they "really transcend all social groups and barricades."

"So, no matter if you're White, Black, straight, gay, rich, poor, or whatever, you have horses, you love horses, your family," he said. "It's just a special thing to be able to go into that mode and be out there with those people."

To learn more about the Compton Cowboys, visit their website at comptoncowboys.com.