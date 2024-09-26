Colorado man allegedly ignites massive forest fire while trying to cremate his dog: reports

A Montrose County, Colorado, man faces criminal charges after he allegedly started a forest fire that claimed more than 7,000 acres while trying to cremate his dog, according to reports.

A local ABC station in Grand Junction, Colorado, reported that court documents show 63-year-old Brent Garber has been accused of starting the Bucktail Fire on Aug. 1, 2024 and now faces two counts of arson and one count of second-degree trespassing.

The Bucktail Fire was one of Colorado’s largest fires this year. The Montrose Sheriff’s Office said the fire burned 7,202 acres and was 80% contained by Wednesday with the help of more than 100 firefighting personnel.

The affidavit reportedly shows that Garber was linked to the fire after investigators discovered the location where the inferno was first ignited.

The location was a dugout, the station reported, and it was the location where Garber allegedly attempted to hold a funeral for his dog Rocket.

Above the entrance to the dugout, investigators found a rock that was inscribed with, "Oct 2017 - July 2024. Rocket Dog. Rest in Peace Buddy."

Garber allegedly put his dog in a pit with pieces of wood before lighting the timber on fire.

Investigators also said Garber threw a spray can on the fire. The can ultimately exploded, catching a nearby tree on fire.

After the fire was reported, investigators said a police officer saw Garber riding on an ATV close to where the fire started.

The officer also said Garber told him days earlier that he planned to bury his dog on private property, the station reported.

Police said Rocket was put down by a court order after getting into a fight with another dog.

Garber is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. He faces three felony charges – two for arson and one for second-degree trespassing.