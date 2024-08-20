Chilling video captures woman dragged off train track, thrown into traffic on freeway in California

Chilling footage has surfaced showing the moment a woman narrowly escaped death after a man dragged her off a Los Angeles Metro train and threw her into freeway traffic.

The incident happened on Aug. 7, around 5:30 a.m. at the Allen Metro station along the Metro A Line in Pasadena.

On Aug. 12, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Juan Flores had been charged with attempting to murder the woman.

Gascón said Flores allegedly assaulted and threw the victim onto the train tracks and then onto the carpool lane of the nearby 210 Freeway.

She was then transported to a local hospital and was treated for deep cuts to her face and given staples in her head. She also had to be later readmitted to the hospital after getting an infection and running a high fever, Fox 11 reported.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and her loved ones as she begins her journey toward recovery following this horrific attack," Gascón previously said in a press release. "No one should have to endure such brutality, and everyone deserves to go about their day without fear for their safety. We will not tolerate violence on our transit system and will continue holding those responsible fully accountable for their actions."

Los Angeles County Supervisor and Chair of the Metro Board of Directors Janice Hahn issued a statement about the incident to Fox 11 stating that the board is conducting a full investigation, which includes an accounting of where both Metro’s contracted law enforcement and transit security were when the woman was attacked.

"Our trains, buses, and stations must be safe for our riders, and we have to continue to implement safety reforms to get our system to that point," Hahn said in the statement.

She added that the board was also working on a plan to increase security during early morning commuting hours.

Flores is being held without bail and his arraignment has been postponed until Aug. 27.

If convicted as charged, Flores faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.