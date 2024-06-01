Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Chad Daybell sentenced to death in Idaho for murder of Lori Vallow's 2 children, first wife

On Thursday, a jury convicted Daybell on all counts, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, insurance fraud and grand theft

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published | Updated
close
'Doomsday' mom Lori Vallow says at sentencing that her 2 dead children 'are happy and busy' Video

'Doomsday' mom Lori Vallow says at sentencing that her 2 dead children 'are happy and busy'

Convicted killer Lori Vallow in a statement expressed her belief that her two murdered children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, and her husband's deceased first wife, Tammy Daybell, are "happy and busy" in the "spirit world." (Judge Steven W. Boyce)

Chad Daybell, husband of so-called "cult mom" Lori Vallow, was sentenced to death in Idaho on Saturday, two days after he was found guilty of murdering two of her children and his first wife in 2019.

On Thursday, a jury convicted Daybell on all counts, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, insurance fraud and grand theft.

A split image of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell

Chad Daybell, left, was sentenced to death for murdering two of Lori Vallow's, right, kids and his first wife on Saturday.  (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool and Ada County)

Daybell, 55, and Vallow, 50, are at the center of multiple murder cases involving not only Vallow's two children, but both her and Daybell's deceased ex-spouses.

Last year, a Fremont County jury found Vallow guilty on multiple counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, for the 2019 disappearances and deaths of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, with help from her husband. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 