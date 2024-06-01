Chad Daybell sentenced to death in Idaho for murder of Lori Vallow's 2 children, first wife

Chad Daybell, husband of so-called "cult mom" Lori Vallow, was sentenced to death in Idaho on Saturday, two days after he was found guilty of murdering two of her children and his first wife in 2019.

On Thursday, a jury convicted Daybell on all counts, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, insurance fraud and grand theft.

Daybell, 55, and Vallow, 50, are at the center of multiple murder cases involving not only Vallow's two children, but both her and Daybell's deceased ex-spouses.

Last year, a Fremont County jury found Vallow guilty on multiple counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, for the 2019 disappearances and deaths of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, with help from her husband.

