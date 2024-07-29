Expand / Collapse search
California

Car plunges over California's Devil's Slide cliff, 3 victims identified

2 Bay Area locals, 1 from Kansas identified as Devil's Slide crash victims

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
The three people killed after the car they were riding in plunged over a cliff Friday in California have been identified.

Authorities say 29-year-old Mohammad Noory and 28-year-old Angelica Gacho, both of San Francisco, were found in the wreckage. Brylyn Aroma, 36, of Fort Riley, Kansas, was also identified as one of the crash victims by the San Mateo County Coroner's Office, according to local reports. 

A gray, two-door sedan was reported as going off Highway 1 in San Mateo County and down a cliff near the Tom Lantos Tunnels around 11:40 a.m., KGO-TV reported. 

The highway was closed for a bit as a result of the crash, but has since reopened.

Devil's Slide wideshot

The area of the crash is known as "Devil's Slide" due to rocky edges and winding roads in San Mateo County, California. (KTVU FOX 2)

High tide conditions and cold water temperatures hindered recovery efforts Friday, leading to recovery of the car on Saturday, according to KTVU FOX 2. 

The cliff, which is known by locals as "Devil's Slide" is about 300 to 400 feet high. The area is known for rocky edges and winding roads. 

Devil's Slide car crash in water

The car was found flipped on its roof, submerged in water. Crews pulled three people from the wreckage. (KTVU FOX 2)

Emergency crews on crash scene

Highway 1 in San Mateo County, California, was closed for several hours following the crash on July 26, 2024. (KTVU FOX 2)

The cause of the crash has not yet been released. Fox News reached out to investigating agency California Highway Patrol for more information, but they did not immediately respond. 