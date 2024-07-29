Car plunges over California's Devil's Slide cliff, 3 victims identified

The three people killed after the car they were riding in plunged over a cliff Friday in California have been identified.

Authorities say 29-year-old Mohammad Noory and 28-year-old Angelica Gacho, both of San Francisco, were found in the wreckage. Brylyn Aroma, 36, of Fort Riley, Kansas, was also identified as one of the crash victims by the San Mateo County Coroner's Office, according to local reports.

A gray, two-door sedan was reported as going off Highway 1 in San Mateo County and down a cliff near the Tom Lantos Tunnels around 11:40 a.m., KGO-TV reported.

The highway was closed for a bit as a result of the crash, but has since reopened.

TRACTOR-TRAILER EXPLOSION CAUSES NJ TRAFFIC BACKUPS, EXTENSIVE DAMAGE, EVACUATIONS

High tide conditions and cold water temperatures hindered recovery efforts Friday, leading to recovery of the car on Saturday, according to KTVU FOX 2.

The cliff, which is known by locals as "Devil's Slide" is about 300 to 400 feet high. The area is known for rocky edges and winding roads.

20 DISNEYLAND PARK GOERS STUCK AT TOP OF ROLLER COASTER WHEN RIDE MALFUNCTIONS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the crash has not yet been released. Fox News reached out to investigating agency California Highway Patrol for more information, but they did not immediately respond.