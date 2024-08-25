Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

California woman had nearly $500K worth of stolen goods from drug stores: police

Claudia Cruz charged with organized retail crime, possession of stolen property and more

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Oakland business owner pleads for help amid crime Video

Oakland business owner pleads for help amid crime

Restaurant owner Denise Huyhn says police officers took hours to arrive after calling for help.

A California woman was arrested after she was found to be in possession of more than $450,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said in a Facebook post that 35-year-old Claudia Cruz was charged with organized retail crime, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit crime for her alleged involvement in a fencing operation.

Last Month, CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Taskforce (ORCTF) began investigating a criminal network involved in a series of thefts targeting various retailers in the Bay Area.

By conducting surveillance operations, investigators identified suspects believed to be part of an Oakland-based illegal fencing operation, where criminals buy and sell stolen goods.

OAKLAND GAS STATION OWNER SIDELINED AFTER POLICE ALLEGEDLY TAKE HOURS TO RESPOND TO FLASH MOB ROBBERY

Stolen-Goods-1

A California woman was arrested after an investigation found she was allegedly in possession of over $450,000 worth of stolen merchandise at her home, in her cars and inside her storage unit. (California Highway Patrol)

Using the information gathered, investigators obtained search warrants for a residence and multiple vehicles. The search warrants were executed on Aug. 15 with the help of the San Ramon Police Department.

During the search, investigators located a large quantity of stolen merchandise, which was seized and taken to a facility to be documented.

OAKLAND POLICE REFUTE CLAIMS IT IS DISTORTING MASSIVE CRIME FIGURE DROP

Stolen goods in bags and tubs

The stolen goods were worth around $450,000 and had mainly been swiped from drug stores, police said. (California Highway Patrol)

Detectives also learned during the search that Cruz leased a storage facility in Oakland. After obtaining an additional search warrant for the storage facility, investigators located additional stolen merchandise.

The estimated value of the stolen property was more than $450,000 and consisted mainly of goods sold at drug stores.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ultimately, Cruz was arrested and booked into the Alameda County Jail.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.