US

California to remove racist term for Native American Woman from more than 30 places

The move to remove the derogatory term is set to be implemented by Jan 1

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
Officials in California are working to remove a racist term towards Native American women in more than 30 locations in California, according to the state Natural Resources Agency.

The removal of the term "squaw," which was deemed "derogatory" by the Secretary of the Interior in 2021, is part of AB 2022, a bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022. The law asks that the term be removed "all geographic features and place names in the state" by Jan. 1, 2025.

"The term is recognized as a racial, ethnic, and gender-based slur, particularly aimed at Native American women. Its removal is a crucial step in recognizing the ongoing trauma and oppression that Native communities have faced," officials said in a news release.

In a statement on social media, the agency described the move as a "bold new step towards healing for past injustices."

Palisades Tahoe

California ski resort whose name included a derogatory term for Native American women changed its name to Palisades Tahoe. ((Photo by Slim Aarons/Getty Images))

The full list of new California names is not currently available but has been selected with the help of California’s Native American tribes and will be released shortly, the natural resources agency told The Associated Press in an email.

California delegates from the Indian Rights Association

Three California delegates from the Indian Rights Association meet with Representative Harry Shepard of California to put their claims before Congress. The delegates are Julia Ross Gardner form the Piute, Celestine Pico Von Bulow from the Pachanga, and Thomas Largo from the Cahuilla. (Getty Images)

Deputy Secretary for Tribal Affairs at the Natural Resource Agency Geneva Thompson said this is an extremely important step for Indigenous people.

"Acknowledging those historical wrongs that were committed against Native Americans is extremely important, but we need to take the next step toward healing," Thompson said. "While there are differences among folks, we can build communities that reflect and honor and celebrate those differences instead of alienating and perpetuating historical wrongs."

The California Advisory Committee on Geographic Names says they will implement approved replacement names by Jan. 1.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the California Natural Resources Agency for comment.