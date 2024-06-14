California man drowns in lake while boating with friend

A man in his 30s swimming with a friend in Lake Sikiyou near Mount Shasta in Northern California drowned on Wednesday, after their boat drifted out of reach, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The man's body was recovered a day later.

The man began to struggle, then disappeared under the water before his friend could help, the department said in a press release.

Starting at the North Shore boat launch around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office deployed dive teams, K-9 units and drones to search for the man with the help of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

His body was found a day later, 49 feet under the surface of the lake.

He hasn’t yet been publicly identified, pending notification of family, the department said.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office for generously providing their highly skilled personnel and equipment, as well as to the dedicated volunteers of the Sikiyou County Search and Rescue Team," the sheriff’s department said.

