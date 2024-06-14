Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

California man drowns in lake while boating with friend

The men were swimming near their boat when it began to drift away

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Illinois man drowns in Lake Michigan while assisting kids Video

Illinois man drowns in Lake Michigan while assisting kids

Luke Laidley, 43, jumped in the water to help some kids who were tubing when he began to struggle to swim. Credit: WFLD Chicago

A man in his 30s swimming with a friend in Lake Sikiyou near Mount Shasta in Northern California drowned on Wednesday, after their boat drifted out of reach, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. 

The man's body was recovered a day later. 

The man began to struggle, then disappeared under the water before his friend could help, the department said in a press release. 

Starting at the North Shore boat launch around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office deployed dive teams, K-9 units and drones to search for the man with the help of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. 

FLORIDA MOM ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTS TO DROWN ‘POSSESSED DEVIL TODDLER’ FOR KNOCKING OVER PLANT: REPORT

Lake Siskiyou

A man who was swimming with a friend in Lake Sikiyou near Mount Shasta in Northern California, drowned on Wednesday after their boat drifted out of reach, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.  (Getty Images)

His body was found a day later, 49 feet under the surface of the lake. 

INDIANA FATHER WHO DROVE HIS TRUCK INTO SHALLOW RIVER, LET 2-YEAR-OLD EMMA SWEET DROWN GETS 40-YEAR SENTENCE

He hasn’t yet been publicly identified, pending notification of family, the department said. 

"We would like to express our gratitude to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office for generously providing their highly skilled personnel and equipment, as well as to the dedicated volunteers of the Sikiyou County Search and Rescue Team," the sheriff’s department said. 

Lake Siskiyou map

Lake Siskiyou is in Northern California near Mount Shasta. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Drowning is a leading cause of unintentional death, and 80% of drowning deaths are men, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 