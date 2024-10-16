California man accused of assaulting, tying up homeowner during burglary

A California man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly man and tying him up in his own home during a home invasion.

Luis Huato Talavera, 31, is facing several charges, including home invasion robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment and elder abuse.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday at a home in the 15000 block of Washington Street in the Woodcrest area in Riverside, California, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a press release.

Two suspects entered the home, assaulted the homeowner and tied him up before burglarizing the home, the victim told deputies.

The homeowner received treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

The suspects stole two vehicles and several handguns from the home, an investigation into the incident found.

One of the stolen vehicles was later located and chased by deputies in a pursuit that ended when the suspect, identified as Talavera, crashed into a fence in the 23000 block of Old Road in the city of Perris. Talavera fled from the vehicle, which caught fire and was subsequently extinguished by fire crews. Talavera was taken into custody by deputies.

Talavera was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in connection with what allegedly happened during the home invasion.

Investigators are still searching for the second suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.