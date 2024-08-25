Expand / Collapse search
California

California gardener finds 4 Russian-style grenades in bushes near Los Angeles

LASD bomb techs took possession of the grenades and rendered them safe

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Authorities have opened an investigation after a gardener found four grenades in the bushes while working near Los Angeles on Thursday. 

A bomb squad from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene after a gardener in Baldwin Park, California, reported the discovery along Merced Avenue.  

Grenades found in bushes

Police confirmed that the grenades were Russian style.  (LASD)

CALIFORNIA WOMAN HEAD NEARLY $500K WORTH OF STOLEN GOOD FROM DRUG STORES: POLICE

The Baldwin Park Police Department told Fox News Digital that the grenades were determined to be of Russian style, but did not elaborate. 

LASD said bomb techs took possession of the grenades and rendered them safe. Authorities re-opened the street and neighborhood after giving an all clear. 

LASD’s Sgt. Jose Eguia told FOX 11 that the grenades were Russian-styled F-1 grenades. 

Eguia tested all four devices, determining three of them to be safe, while the fourth was considered a functioning explosive device. 

Baldwin police department grenade

The scene in Baldwin Park where police say a gardener found grenades.  (Baldwin Park PD)

The FBI’s Los Angeles field office told Fox News Digital it is working with LASD and Baldwin Park police to investigate the origin of the grenades.  

Baldwin Park is about 20 miles east of Los Angeles. 

