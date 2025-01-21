Expand / Collapse search
LA Fires

California fires: Friars Fire breaks out near Fashion Valley Mall in San Diego

Friars Fire 0% contained so far

Alexandra Koch
Published
Nearly a thousand people are under a mandatory evacuation order after a brush fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near Fashion Valley Mall in Mission Valley.

The Friars Fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. local time, according to Cal Fire. It is 0% contained.

The San Diego Fire Department confirmed it is at the scene battling the vegetation fire, located near Friars Road and Via de la Moda in Mission Valley.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed 20 fire engines, three brush rigs, three helicopters, two trucks, and others responded to the fire. A total of 137 personnel were assigned. 

The San Diego Police Department later issued evacuation orders for nearby areas. 

"The fire is currently at 1.5 acres and is threatening structures," according to officials.

Zones 1894-A,1975-B and 1895 are under mandatory evacuation, according to city data. 

A fire in San Diego just off the 163 freeway heading into Fashion Valley

In the evacuation order, officials noted there was an "immediate threat to life."

All residents are asked to leave immediately. 

Friars Road to the CA-163 freeway, and Linda Vista Road to Genesee Avenue are closed, according to the police department.

Forward fire progress was halted and no injuries or fatalities were confirmed, as of 2 p.m. local time, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

"SDFD thanks the City of Poway, and the City of Chula Vista for their assistance with this incident," the department wrote in a statement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

An SDFD fire investigator was also assigned to look into the cause.

A temporary evacuation point was set up at the Snap Dragon West Parking Lot, located at 2101 Stadium Way, San Diego, CA 92108.

The San Diego County Office of Education announced its Linda Vista campus and Linda Vista Innovation Center were being evacuated. 

"If you are en route for appointment or class, please avoid the area," SDCOE wrote in a statement on X.

SDCOE Linda Vista locations will remain closed Tuesday and reopen for regular business hours Wednesday.

San Diego County remains under a Red Flag Warning, due to strong gusty winds and low humidity, until Wednesday night.

The Lilac Fire and Pala Fire, which started Tuesday morning near Bonsall and Pala Mesa, have consumed more than 100 acres and continue to threaten homes and businesses.

