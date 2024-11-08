Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Athletic director at suburban high school arrested in alleged sextortion scheme

The Westchester County DA in New York is urging other potential victims to come forward

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Father of sextortion victim reacts to Meta's new safety tools Video

Father of sextortion victim reacts to Meta's new safety tools

Brian Montgomery argues on 'America's Newsroom' that Meta can't be trusted to self-regulate and explains how the new technology would not have prevented the situation that led to his own son's death.

The interim school athletic director and teachers' union president at a high school in New York City's suburbs has been accused of sextorting a teenager online, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office. 

Thomas Puccini, 28, was arrested in Eastchester, New York, on Nov. 1 and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny after allegedly coercing a teenage boy to send him sexually explicit images and videos online, beginning when the victim was 17 from November 2021 to November 2023. Their communication occurred on Snapchat and CashApp, a mobile payment app.

"Pressuring and threatening people for content that is sexual in nature, also known as ‘sextortion,’ is increasingly directed at our youth and is a crime," the district attorney's office said. "Anyone who may have been victimized or may have information about other possible victims of this defendant should contact the DA’s Office at (914) 995-TIPS (8477). My Office is on standby to offer support and assistance to victims and families while our investigation continues."

The FBI defines sextortion as "a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide them images of a sexual nature, sexual favors, or money."

SEXTORTION SCAMS EVOLVE WITH GOOGLE MAPS IMAGES TO INTIMIDATE VICTIMS

A screenshot of Eastchester high school below a photo of Puccini

Thomas Puccini, Eastchester School District's interim athletic director, has been accused of targeting a teen boy in a sextortion plot online. (Google Maps/ X)

Eastchester School District Superintendent Ronald D. Valenti wrote that the school community was "shocked and extremely disheartened to learn of" Puccini's arrest.

MICHIGAN FOOTBALL PLAYER’S NIGERIAN SCAMMERS PAY PRICE FOR TEEN'S SEXTORTION SUICIDE

Thomas Puccini poses with a colleague in the Eastchester High School gymnasium

Eastchester School District Superintendent Ronald D. Valenti wrote that the school community was "shocked and extremely disheartened to learn of" Thomas Puccini's arrest. (X)

"As previously stated, when the Eastchester School District learned of Mr. Puccini’s arrest on November 1st, the District immediately placed him on administrative leave, prohibited him from entering into or being present on any District property, and revoked all electronic access.

"At this time, it is important to understand that the District is not in possession of any allegations that Mr. Puccini’s conduct involved any current or former District students."

The New York Post reported, though, that the criminal complaint shows Puccini allegedly threatened to expose that a teen attended Eastchester schools despite living outside the school district if the boy did not send Puccini images he asked for.

FATHER OF TEEN SEXTORTION VICTIM WARNS OF ‘ALARMING’ FBI REPORT

Thomas Puccini

Thomas Puccini was in his "fifth year of service" with the school district and "was properly vetted before he was hired," and "at no time has any complaint been lodged regarding his performance." (X)

The superintendent noted that Puccini was in his "fifth year of service" with the school district and "was properly vetted before he was hired," and "at no time has any complaint been lodged regarding his performance," Valenti said.

The Westchester County district attorney and Eastchester School District are urging more possible victims to come forward since Puccini's arrest.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.