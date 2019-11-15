Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New Jersey
Published

At least 2 injured in shooting at NJ high school football playoff

By Morgan Phillips | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

At least two people, including one child, were injured Friday night in a shooting at a high school football playoff in Pleasantville, N.J.

Atlantic County officials said shots rang out in the third quarter of the game between Pleasantville and Camden high school teams, according to WPVI.

CALIFORNIA SHOOTING PROMPTED FEARFUL STUDENTS TO TEXT FAMILIES: 'I LOVE YOU AND DAD SO MUCH'

Officials said a young boy was shot while sitting in the stands. He was rushed to an area hospital, and his condition was unknown at the time of publication. There was also no confirmed information about his age.

A second person was injured and taken off the field in an ambulance.

There is no word about arrests at the time of publication.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“People running, jumping fences, laying on the ground,” is how one sports reporter present at the game described the scene.