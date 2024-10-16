Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Arizona man in prison for sexual conduct with minor dies after fight with fellow inmate

Michael Dunbar's sentence was set to end on June 15, 2038

Landon Mion
Published
An Arizona inmate behind bars for sexual conduct with a minor has been pronounced dead following a fight with another inmate, according to officials.

Michael Dunbar, 43, died on Monday after the altercation, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR).

Dunbar was in custody at the Arizona State Prison Complex- Eyman. He had been in custody since 1998.

Michael Dunbar

Michael Dunbar's sentence was set to end on June 15, 2038. (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry)

He was imprisoned after he was sentenced out of Maricopa County for sexual conduct with a minor and indecent exposure.

Dunbar's sentence was set to end on June 15, 2038.

"The ADCRR does not tolerate violence and will seek prosecution pending investigation results," the ADCRR said in a statement.

Jail cell

Dunbar was imprisoned for sexual conduct with a minor and indecent exposure. (iStock)

All inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner’s office, the ADCRR said. ADCRR's Office of the Inspector General has opened its initial criminal investigation into Dunbar's death.

Dunbar has had several disciplinary infractions, including for assault against other inmates beginning in 2010, prison records show.