Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Alabama teen, boyfriend killed days apart in same location with police chase into burned church: report

An investigation into both incidents is ongoing by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Police share video of Washington street race that ended in crash Video

Police share video of Washington street race that ended in crash

Police shared video from the streets, said suspect will be charged with reckless driving.

A 19-year-old Alabama woman has died following a police chase, crashing her vehicle in the same location her boyfriend had died in only days prior, local law enforcement officials told AL.com.

Jennefer L. Arellano-Maldonado, 19, died around 12:53 a.m. Sunday after her 2019 BMW X5 veered off the road and burst into flames near the Riverside Baptist Church while trying to elude police, AL.com reported.

ALABAMA FUGITIVE MURDER SUSPECT STACY LEE DRAKE CAPTURED IN ARKANSAS

Days prior, her boyfriend, Anthony Banks Jr., also died in a fatal crash on Thursday around 1:30 a.m., when he lost control of his car, and it crashed into the same church and set it ablaze, according to AL.com.

The fiery aftermath required both the Pell City Fire Department and Riverside Fire and Rescue at the scene to put out the blazes caused by the car crash.

Alabama church fire crashes

Two teens confirmed to have been in a romantic relationship have died days apart in the same location from two separate car crashes. (Riverside Fire and Rescue via Facebook)

Riverside Fire and Rescue service said of the church in a Facebook post that "Riverside Baptist Church has been a staple in our small town for decades and our thoughts and prayers are with them and the family of the deceased during this difficult time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An investigation into both incidents is ongoing by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Riverside Police Chief Jake Heath did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com