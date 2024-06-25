Alabama teen, boyfriend killed days apart in same location with police chase into burned church: report

A 19-year-old Alabama woman has died following a police chase, crashing her vehicle in the same location her boyfriend had died in only days prior, local law enforcement officials told AL.com.

Jennefer L. Arellano-Maldonado, 19, died around 12:53 a.m. Sunday after her 2019 BMW X5 veered off the road and burst into flames near the Riverside Baptist Church while trying to elude police, AL.com reported.

Days prior, her boyfriend, Anthony Banks Jr., also died in a fatal crash on Thursday around 1:30 a.m., when he lost control of his car, and it crashed into the same church and set it ablaze, according to AL.com.

The fiery aftermath required both the Pell City Fire Department and Riverside Fire and Rescue at the scene to put out the blazes caused by the car crash.

Riverside Fire and Rescue service said of the church in a Facebook post that "Riverside Baptist Church has been a staple in our small town for decades and our thoughts and prayers are with them and the family of the deceased during this difficult time."

An investigation into both incidents is ongoing by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Riverside Police Chief Jake Heath did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.