True Crime

Accused Massachusetts cop killer Karen Read compares supporters to Vietnam War protesters after mistrial

Read accused of killing boyfriend Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe in 2022

By Mollie Markowitz Fox News
Published
Karen Read supporters rally in Massachusetts on Labor Day Video

Karen Read supporters rally in Massachusetts on Labor Day

Karen Read supporters rallied for her in Massachusetts on Sept. 2. She spoke to demonstrators on Monday and compared her supporters to Vietnam War protesters. (Credit: Hannah Lear /TMX)

Massachusetts murder suspect Karen Read compared her supporters to Vietnam War protesters, telling a group Monday, "Thank you. I hope I meet all of you one day, and I don't know you, but I love you." 

Read, 44, has been accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, 46, in January 2022 by striking him with her SUV and letting him freeze to death in the snow outside a Canton home. 

Read has maintained her innocence and went to trial, which ended in a mistrial in July. Prosecutors plan to retry her in January.

Karen Read departs Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts

Karen Read departs Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass. on Aug. 9, 2024. (Patriot Pics/Backgrid for Fox News Digital)

Stopping by the group demonstrating on the side of the highway in Dedham on Labor Day, Read expressed her appreciation for their support.

"You’re brave," Read told the crowd, and then compared their efforts to protests of the Vietnam War, which left nearly 60,000 Americans and millions of Vietnamese dead.

"You would’ve protested the Vietnam War and ended it. And this is the modern equivalent to that, so thank you all," she said in footage obtained by WCVB.

Read's trial this year ignited dueling demonstrations outside the Dedham courthouse, with many supporting Read and advocating for her innocence as others voiced their belief in her guilt. 

    Supporters of Karen Read turned out in Dedham, Mass., on June 28, 2024. (Patriot Pics/Backgrid)

    Supporters of Karen Read turned out in Dedham, Mass., on June 28, 2024. (Patriot Pics/Backgrid)

    Supporters of Karen Read turned out in Dedham, Mass., on June 28, 2024. (Patriot Pics/Backgrid)

After the mistrial, Read's attorneys asked that the charges be thrown out by arguing jurors had voted to acquit her but misunderstood deliberation procedures. 

A judge denied the request, and since then, many people have continued to demonstrate across Massachusetts in support of her.

Supporters of Karen Read celebrate near Norfolk Superior Court

Supporters of Karen Read celebrate near Norfolk Superior Court on July 1, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Read pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Read dropped O'Keefe off at a house party hosted by a fellow officer after a night of drinking, then mowed him down while making a three-point turn and drove away.

Read's defense team countered that she had been framed by someone who beat O’Keefe to death inside the home.

Read is free while she awaits her new trial, which is set to begin on Jan. 27.