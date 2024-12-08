10 injured after California motorcycle cop crashes into crowd at Christmas parade

A Palm Springs, California, police officer crashed a motorcycle into a crowd at a Christmas parade Saturday night.

The accident left 10 people, including the traffic officer driving the motorcycle, with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The crash happened on the parade route at Palm Canyon Drive and Amado Road shortly after 6 p.m.

"We appreciate the community’s support. Our thoughts are with the officer, his family and all of those injured today," the police department said on Facebook.

The officer had lost control of the motorcycle and went into the crowd.

"Officers on scene got different statements from different people, so they'll be following up to determine what caused him to lose control," Lt. Gustavo Araiza, a public information officer for the Palm Springs Police Department, told the Los Angeles Times.

The parade resumed at around 7:20 p.m.

"As Mayor, I take this very seriously. I also know that Palm Springs is unique," Palm Springs mayor Jeffrey Bernstein wrote on Facebook. "We have the community that can and will join in unison to overcome the most difficult of circumstances."

"Again, please join me in focusing our positive energy and resources on healing for those injured," the mayor said.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

"I feel terrible about the accident and injuries to the very people we protect. I am deeply concerned and hope for a thorough recovery," Palm Springs chief of police Andy Mills wrote on Facebook.