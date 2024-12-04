California Christian school shooting wounds 2 students, suspected gunman dead

Two students were wounded in a shooting at a private California Christian elementary school Wednesday, and the suspected gunman was dead.

Shots rang out at the Feather River Adventist School in Butte County just before 2 p.m., the Butte County Sheriff's Office said.

The school is located near Palermo, roughly 65 miles north of Sacramento, FOX 40 reported.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said two students were shot and taken to a hospital, one by helicopter. Authorities have not released the ages and genders of the victims.

The suspected gunman, who was not identified, is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Students were being taken to the Oroville Church of the Nazarene where they will be reunited with their parents.

The school serves children K-8, and has a 2022 enrollment of 33 students, according to the school's website.

The school and the sheriff's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.