Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

California Christian school shooting wounds 2 students, suspected gunman dead

The shooting occurred at the Feather River Adventist School in Butte County

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Shooting at California Christian school Video

Shooting at California Christian school

Law enforcement and first responders arrive at the Feather River Adventist School in Oroville, where a suspected gunman shot two students Wednesday. (Credit: Fallon Ortiz / TMX)

Two students were wounded in a shooting at a private California Christian elementary school Wednesday, and the suspected gunman was dead.

Shots rang out at the Feather River Adventist School in Butte County just before 2 p.m., the Butte County Sheriff's Office said. 

The school is located near Palermo, roughly 65 miles north of Sacramento, FOX 40 reported. 

MICHIGAN SCHOOL SHOOTER'S MOM WANTS HOUSE ARREST, BACKTRACKS ON REGRETS AS KILLER'S PARENTS FACE SENTENCING

Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists

A street view of Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists, where two students were shot Wednesday in Palermo, Calif. (Google Maps)

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said two students were shot and taken to a hospital, one by helicopter. Authorities have not released the ages and genders of the victims. 

The suspected gunman, who was not identified, is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Students were being taken to the Oroville Church of the Nazarene where they will be reunited with their parents. 

A spokesperson for the Butte County Sheriff's Office said two students were shot and wounded Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Butte County Sheriff's Office said two students were shot and wounded Wednesday. (Butte County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The school serves children K-8, and has a 2022 enrollment of 33 students, according to the school's website.

The school and the sheriff's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.