You can stay at the ‘most remote hotel in the world’ for free

If you’re really looking to get away from it all this winter, then Hotels.com is here to help. In fact, they’re willing to pay for your getaway too, but with one major catch: You need to be willing to stay in one of the most remote hotels in the world.

Just 450 people live in the town of Ittoqqortoormiit, Greenland. The nearest community is a whopping 497 miles away. It sits at the edge of the Arctic Ocean, where icebergs abound. And it’s exactly where Hotels.com wants you to spend your winter holiday.

Starting today, Travel Tuesday 2018, through Dec. 31, Hotels.com will be picking up the tab for bookings at the Guest House in Ittoqqortoormiit for travel throughout the month of March.

At the Guest House, guests can choose from its seven rooms, each of which come with comfy plush beds and common areas for lounging with other adventurers. Though the rooms are certainly nice, the real reason for the trip is right outside its doors.

In Ittoqqortoormiit guests can take part in dog sledding missions across the icy terrain, but watch out, as polar bears and other arctic wildlife including musk oxen, reindeer, and walruses may be roaming around (it is their home too, after all).

After a day on the ice, guests can sit back, relax, and enjoy a local meal. Though, the trip may also be best for those who enjoy a good meat or fish dish as fishing and hunting are really the only means of foraging for food in the area.

Finally, guests can top off their excursion by stepping outside to experience the glorious Northern Lights show above.

While Hotels.com is picking up the room tab, guests will still have to get to the town themselves. That, Hotels.com, explained, takes “two planes, a jaw-dropping helicopter, and a bumpy ATV ride,” but really, it’s all a part of the exciting journey. Now, you’ve just got to pack your warmest winter coats, book your flight, and get there.