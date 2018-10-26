You Can Stay at Harry and Meghan's Fiji Hotel for $150 a Night

You’d think members of the royal family would stay at some ultra-exclusive resort only the ridiculously rich and famous could afford. But, it turns out, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle love a good deal just like the rest of us.

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Fiji as part of their first royal tour as a married couple. There, they were greeted with all the pomp and circumstance you’d expect for royals before heading off to their hotel: the Grand Pacific Hotel.

The Grand Pacific has long been the favored hotel for the British royal family during their travels to Fiji. According to Hello, the hotel has hosted 11 different royals, including the Queen and her husband Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Prince Andrew, and Princess Anne.

The hotel comes with four different restaurants serving up local cuisine, a full-service spa, an outdoor pool for dipping, a small coffee shop, and a full gym just in case any royals want to work out during their travels. In total, the hotel has 103 guest rooms in its Harbour and Kingsford Smith Wings, along with 10 more rooms in its National Trust-listed Heritage building.

However, as Hello noted, the couple is likely staying in the Queen Elizabeth Suite – which was named after Harry’s Grandmother following her stay in 1953. (She visited the hotel five more times between 1953 and 1982.)

The suite features an oversized balcony that overlooks Albert Park below. During their visit, Harry and Meghan were kind enough to step out onto the balcony to wave hello to all their well-wishers below.

Though a stay in the same suite will set you back around $623 a night, the hotel does have more economical options.

A Grand Pacific Park room, Located in the Kingsford Smith Wing, comes with a veranda that runs along the frontage of the wing and overlooks both Albert Park and Thurston Garden. It will run visitors just $200 a night. A Grand Pacific Superior room will only set you back $150 a night on booking sites like Expedia and Hotels.com, depending on your travel dates.

For just $240 a night, guests can also book the Grand Pacific Premiere room. That room, located in the Harbour Wing, provides extensive views over Suva Harbour below. So go ahead, live a little. In fact, live like a king, a queen, a princess, or a duke, for a few nights in Fiji.