World's most bizarre hotels

From salted walls to eco-friendly bubbles, these unique hotels are worth the trip. Check out 10 of the most bizarre hotels in the world, as selected by Tingo Travels.

1. Palacio de Sal, Uyuni, Bolivia

Palacio de Sal means “Palace of Salt,” and that is exactly what it is. Located a few hundred miles south of La Paz, everything at this hotel from the ceilings to the furniture is made out of salt. If you visit, remember that licking the walls is strictly prohibited.

2. Hotel Kakslauttanen, Saariselkä, Finland

The private igloos at Hotel Kakslauttanen are made with a special thermal glass, which keeps out the frigid cold and lets you view the spectacular Aurora Borealis from the comfort of your bed. If you are not bothered by the cold, you can spend the night in a snow igloo where the temperature stays between -3°C (about 27°F) and -6°C (21°F).

3. Propeller Island City Lodge, Berlin, Germany

At Propeller Island City Lodge, no two rooms are alike. Whether you want to stay in a diamond-shaped pad that is decorated with mirrors or the room designed to be a comfortable prison cell, you are sure to have a night you will never forget.

4. Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Are you looking for a stunning view and handcrafted desserts? Marina Bay Sands is home to both an infinity pool located 57 stories above the ground and a decadent Chocolate Bar.

5. Chole Mjini, Mafia Island, Tanzania

Located in a marine park in East Africa, Chole Mjini has seven unique treehouses that will let you live like a castaway. While there you can swim with whale sharks and sunbathe on a sandbar.

6. Sala Silvermine, Sala, Sweden

At 155 meters (509 feet) below the surface of the Earth, the mine suit at the historic Sala Silvermine may just be one of the "coolest and craziest hotel rooms in the world."

7. The Original Hut Company, East Sussex, England

Looking for a simple, charming camping experience? Spend the night like a shepherd in a hand-built hut on an English farm.

8. Attrap'Rêves, Allauch, France

Sleep under the stars without having to worry about mosquitoes and humidity. At Attrap'Rêves, you can spend the night in a stylish, eco-friendly bubble room and get close to nature without being too close.

9. Sheepwagon Hideouts, Chadron, Nebraska

Get a taste of the good ol' days when you spend the night in a sleepwagon in Nebraska's Pine Ridge.

10. Hotel Costa Verde, Quepos, Costa Rica

If you are looking to make your trip to the jungles of Costa Rica even cooler, consider staying in Hotel Costa Verde -- a 1965 Boeing 727 perched on a 50-foot pedestal.