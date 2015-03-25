World's most beautiful hotel pool waterfalls

We love an infinity pool, and a pool with a view—but a pool with the added bonus of a waterfall? Well, we must be in heaven. Check out these amazing properties and bask in the blissful beauty yourself.

1. SANDY LANE

Barbados, West Indies

Once you’ve had your fill of the platinum coast's sparkling beaches—and Sandy Lane’s personalized beachside services, which include Evian misting and sunglass cleaning—you can recline by the hotel’s 7,500-square-foot outdoor swimming pool with its cascading waterfall and tropical gardens.

2. PALM ISLAND RESORT

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Situated on a tiny isle you can get to only by boat, the Palm Island Resort offers visitors private access to five, palm-dotted beaches. But it’s the freshwater pool—with its bracing waterfall—that is a guest favorite.

3. FAIRMONT ACAPULCO PRINCESS

Acapulco, Mexico

At the Fairmont Acapulco Princess, you’re faced with the ultimate dilemma: Is it better to soak in the natural sea water of the Azteca pool, practice tai chi by the Tolteca pool, or relax by one of the waterfalls found at the Olmeca and Maya-Mixteca pools? It might be helpful to solve that predicament while sipping one of the hotel’s fresh cocktails—but do you choose the piña colada or the coco loco? So many decisions…

4. WESTIN MAUI RESORT & SPA

Lahaina, Hawaii

Gardens, streams, and even wild flamingoes are among the many hidden treasures found on the 87,000-square-foot aquatic grounds at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa. But the best-kept secret can be found by swimming through one of the hotel’s 20-foot waterfalls, where guests will discover secret grottos connecting to the resort’s many pools.

