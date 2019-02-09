Woman carrying knife arrested after attacking TSA officers, police at Orlando Airport

A Florida woman has landed herself behind bars after attempting to bypass security at Orlando International Airport and enter the air hub through an employee entrance.

When stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials, Angela McNaughton proceeded to attack the security officials and police officers who responded to the scene; authorities later found a knife on her person and marijuana in her possession.

On the evening of Feb. 6, McNaughton drove up to the employee entrance of the Orlando airport, apparently exiting her vehicle and attempting to enter without any proper credentials, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Stopped by a TSA agent, the Orlando woman proceeded to push the airport staffer out of her way and storm into the air hub, claiming that she “knew her rights”, as per the affidavit obtained by the outlet.

Police later revealed that surveillance video captured a knife “falling out of her jacket or being thrown,” according to TravelPulse. This footage has not yet been released.

As several other TSA agents caught up to McNaughton, she swore at the officers and dropped her purse and possessions when one of them tried to grab her, yelling at the group. As police arrived at the scene, the woman reportedly struck an officer in the chest, taking and throwing his radio to the ground.

McNaughton then “started to scream and thrash about wildly,” making it impossible for police to arrest her,” prompting the law enforcement officials to use a taser, as per WFTV.

Police later found a military ID and 12 grams of marijuana on McNaughton. She was then arrested with battery on a law enforcement officer, cannabis possession, and other various charges, according to the outlet.

Since booked into the Orange County Jail, the woman’s motivation for the dangerous tirade remains unclear at this time, officials say.

