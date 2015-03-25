Winners of the National Geographic Traveler photo contest

National Geographic Traveler Magazine recently awarded its 2013 photo contest winners --and they're stunners.

The editors at the magazine had to narrow the winners from some 15,000 entries from around the globe --not an easy task. First prize winner Wagner Araujo, who captured competitors in a Brazilian Aquathlon championship, will receive a 10-day Galapagos expedition for two for his efforts.

Here are ten 2013 prize winning photos, plus the Viewers' Choice selection. Enjoy this virtual tour around the world.

1. First Place: Dig me river

I was in Manaus, Amazonas, during the Brazilian Aquathlon (swimming and running) championship. I photographed it from the water and my lens got completely wet, but there was so much energy in these boys that I just didn't worry about that. - Wagner Araujo

2. Second Place: Thunderstorm at False Kiva

I hiked out to these ruins at night hoping to photograph them with the Milky Way, but instead a thunderstorm rolled through, creating this dramatic image. - Max Seigal

3. Third Place: Say cheese

Cheetahs jumped on the vehicle of tourists in Masai Mara national park, Kenya. - Yanai Bonneh

4. Merit: The Tatahonda sect

The photographer could get inside of an enclosed sect named Tatahonda in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The ladies are preparing for their religious ceremony. - Gergely Lantai-Csont

5. Merit: Sakura

Cherry blossom is called Sakura in Japanese.Cherry blossom is Japanese symbolic flower.There are various kinds in a cherry tree and an especially old cherry tree has many kinds called Edo-Higan. The trees of the cherry tree exceeding hundreds of years are located in a line with a nebula this temple, and if spring comes every year,can looks at a powerful spectacle can do it. This photograph focused on Edo-Higan and photographed Beni-Sidare which is back together. - Hideyuki Katagiri

6. Merit: Children of Reindeer

Mikael Ánde, a child of Sámi reindeer herders, takes a break indoors after a long, cold day of rounding up the animals for vaccinations and slaughter. Children of reindeer herders learn to handle these animals and the land they thrive in from infancy - young Mikael here knew far more about the ways of nature than I could ever hope to learn. - Michelle Schantz

7. Merit: Piano play at sunset

Streets of Queenstown, New Zealand at the end of one more day filled with adrenaline. Calming and doleful scene with piano sound in the background.-- Nikola Smernic

8. Merit: Portrait of an Eastern Screech Owl

Masters of disguise. The Eastern Screech Owl is seen here doing what they do best. You better have a sharp eye to spot these little birds of prey. - Graham McGeorge

9. Merit: Guanjiang Shou

Guanjiang Shou troupes are one of Taiwan most popular activities that may be seen all over Taiwan at traditional folk religion gatherings. With their fiercely painted faces, protruding fangs and powerful, choreographed performances, they are easily recognized, They may be described as underworld police or gods' bodyguards. - Chan Kwok Hung

10. Merit: Lady in Water

A lady collects water in the river by a village in Bagan, Myanmar. - Marcelo Salvador

11. Viewers Choice: Another perspective of the day

The fisherman at Bira Beach. - Dody Kusuma