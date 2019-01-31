WestJet passenger ordered to pay $21G for alcohol-fueled outburst

A Canadian judge has ruled that a British man who reportedly behaved in an “absolutely disgusting” manner while intoxicated on a recent WestJet flight – to the extreme that the aircraft was diverted – must pay the airline over $21,000, the price of fuel that was wasted due to his antics.

Last week, David Stephen Young pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and failing to comply with safety instructions, CBC reported.

On Jan. 4, the 44-year-old man boarded a WestJet flight from Calgary to London and quickly became aggressive with flight crew and fellow passengers after he tried to use the restroom during takeoff. As per Yahoo Lifestyle, he continued to act in an “absolutely disgusting” and disruptive manner, prompting the pilot to divert the plane back to Calgary roughly one hour after takeoff.

According to the CBC, Young has previously struggled with alcoholism, but had been sober for 18 months until the situation unfolded. Young, a resident of the U.K., had been visiting his mother in British Columbia, and had had about six drinks before boarding his London-bound flight. The man was feeling depressed due to a "death in the family and a failed marriage," as per CBC.

Meanwhile, the WestJet pilot had to "burn off and then dump 20,000 pounds of fuel" in order to land the aircraft safely — to the tune of $21,260.68.

Now Young has been ordered to pay that sum to the airline. He also spent seven days in jail after the incident.

Moving forward, WestJet's total losses for the episode could amount to over $200,000, including the cost of fuel and compensation to the affected passengers, CBC reports.

"One has to feel some sympathy for the accused but as in all criminal legislation, it is trite to say that the voice of the victim must also be heard," provincial court Judge Brian Stevenson said as he delivered his sentencing decision, as per the outlet.

When Fox News contacted WestJet for comment, representatives for the carrier had no additional comment to offer on the story.