Walt Disney World building a nature-themed resort

Associated Press
Located on Bay Lake between Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort &amp; Campground, the resort will feature designs inspired by its natural surroundings.

Walt Disney World says it's going to build a new nature-themed resort.

The Florida-based theme park resort said Thursday that the as-yet-unnamed resort will open in 2022. It will have 900 hotel rooms as well as villas for Disney's timeshare program.

COUPLE VISITS DISNEY WORLD, DISNEYLAND ON SAME DAY: 'IT WAS INCREDIBLE'

The new project joins three other resort construction projects underway at Disney World.

The 27,000-acre tourist destination already has 36 resorts on its property, as well as four theme parks.