Virgin Voyages giving away 2,021 free cruises to nominated heroes

Nominations for the first 1,000 free cruises open on Valentine’s Day

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Virgin Voyages wants to honor your personal heroes -- by giving them a free cruise

On Thursday, the new cruise line from Richard Branson’s Virgin Group announced it would be giving away 2,021 voyages this year as part of its "Shipload of Love" commitment.

The free cruises will be given to people who have been nominated. According to the announcement, a nominee should be "a person who has inspired you, cared for you and helped you to navigate this past year for the vacation of a lifetime."

"No good deed is too small, and no individual is to be overlooked," the cruise line said. "Love and beauty exist in the eye of the beholder, including our unsung heroes, who have shown us that their embrace makes the world a better place."

According to the announcement, Virgin Voyages’ "Shipload of Love" promise is a "year-long multilayered giveaway effort."

The first stage of that effort begins on Valentine’s Day when nominations for the first 1,000 cruise recipients will open. 

According to a blog post from Virgin Voyages, those 1,000 recipients will be given an adults-only cruise on the line’s Scarlet Lady ship. 

Virgin Voyages is giving away 1,000 free voyages aboard its first cruise ship, the Scarlet Lady. (iStock)

To nominate someone, entrants have to submit a short video explaining who their nominee is and demonstrating why that person should be given a free cruise. 

The submission deadline is March 16.

Aside from asking for nominations, Virgin Voyages also said it would be offering other unspecified "cabin giveaways" in the upcoming weeks on social media.

"Serving as a tribute to those who have lifted us up, taken care of us and our loved ones and those who have brought positivity into the world, this giveaway is the perfect kickoff to showing our appreciation," the cruise line said in its announcement.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.