Utah man repeatedly chases neighbor's Airbnb guests away with shotgun, gets arrested

There are better ways to handle neighborly disputes.

Authorities arrested a man in Utah for allegedly threatening guests at an Airbnb rental property located near his home. The disgruntled neighbor has been accused of chasing away some of the guests with a shotgun when they mistakenly pulled into his driveway.

Michael Rudolph, a Garfield county resident, has had issues with several of his neighbor’s Airbnb guests, St. George News reported.

Rudolph reportedly admitted to police that when guests trespassed on his property he would meet them with the gun. A Garfield County Deputy told the local news outlet that the issue with Rudolph had been going on “for a while.”

Authorities were alerted to Rudolph’s behavior on Sept. 13 and followed up to question him about the incidents. Rudolph later called his neighbor to complain about the police arriving at his home, and once again threatened to meet any guests with a shotgun, according to the St. George News.

At this point, a search warrant was issued for Rudolph’s property, where 27 different firearms were discovered, including handguns, hunting rifles and one or two assault-style weapons. Authorities added that they also found a substance described as being consistent with marijuana, along with a machine used for vacuum-sealing bags.

Rudolph, who was convicted of two felony charges in 1983, is facing 27 counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person. He was also reportedly charged with multiple counts of possession of paraphernalia and distribution of marijuana.