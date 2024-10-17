Universal Orlando announces opening date for its newest theme park

Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort's newest theme park, will open to the public on May 22, 2025, the company announced in a press release on Thursday, Oct. 17.

"This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year," said Karen Irwin, president and COO of Universal Orlando Resort, in a statement emailed to Fox News Digital.

"With the addition of this spectacular new theme park, our guests will embark on an unforgettable vacation experience with a week’s worth of thrills that will be nothing short of epic! Our Universe will never be the same," Irwin wrote.

NO 1 REASON TRAVELERS ARE DISAPPOINTED ON VACATION: BLOGGER

Tickets for Epic Universe will go on sale on Oct. 22, 2024.

The new park will have "a new level of theme park immersion" and will have five themed worlds – Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe, said the release.

Additionally, there will be three hotels and more than 50 experiences at Epic Universe, including rides, shows and dining.

Ticket sales to Epic Universe will be in a series of phases in order to "manage the demand that is expected for Epic Universe and to ensure guests who visit Epic Universe and Universal Orlando have an incredible guest experience," Universal Orlando announced.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the first phase of ticket sales, guests will only be able to visit Epic Universe as part of a vacation package or multi-day ticket, said the company.

Guests who purchase a multi-day ticket for three days or more will be able to visit Epic Universe for one of those days.

Other ticket products, including a two-day ticket to Epic Universe, "will go on sale before the park opens," said the release.

Those who are Universal Orlando Annual passholders will be able to purchase a single-day ticket to Epic Universe on Oct. 24.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Pricing for tickets to Epic Universe will vary by date.

Epic Universe is the third theme park and fourth park overall at Universal Orlando.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Its original park, Universal Studios Florida, opened in 1990; Universal Islands of Adventure opened in 1999; and a water park, Universal Volcano Bay, opened in 2017.