United Airlines releases cookbook to raise money for charity, prove airline food can be enjoyable

Airline food isn’t always the best, and that has a lot to do with how our taste buds are affected by a pressurized cabin. So the question is, how good is airline food?

United Airlines wants to prove that airline food is tasty, at least in their Polaris business class cabin, by releasing a cookbook with the help of United’s best chefs.

The cookbook features 40 recipes currently served in the Polaris cabin. It was officially launched last Monday at an event in the United Lounge in San Francisco airport.

When contacted by Simple Flying, a representative of United Airlines said: “The United Polaris cookbook was created by United chefs in partnership with chefs from The Trotter Project. The 40 recipes are inspired by the United Polaris business class experience. A portion of proceeds will be donated to The Trotter Project to continue its mission of inspiring the next generation of culinary professionals”

The Trotter Project encourages youth to explore culinary careers through scholarships, camps, mentorship, and other opportunities.

The United Airlines cookbook is $29.99 and with a portion of each sale going to charity. It is the holiday season, after all.

This article originally appeared on TravelPulse.