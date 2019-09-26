United Airlines flight makes emergency landing after passenger gets stuck in bathroom

A passenger’s trip to the bathroom ended in an emergency landing when she became stuck inside the lavatory.

A cross-country United Airlines flight from Washington D.C. to San Francisco was forced to land in Denver after the plane’s bathroom door would not open, trapping the passenger inside.

The flight landed in Colorado at 7:21 p.m. MDT, where officials boarded the plane to help the unidentified passenger get out safely.

In footage of the incident shared to Twitter by a passenger, two people are seen trying to pry open the lavatory door. According to the tweet, the Denver Fire Department was also called to retrieve the passenger from the bathroom.

“Well folks it’s never a dull moment on @united, we have to make an ‘emergency landing’ in Denver because a passenger got stuck in the bathroom. You can’t make this up," the passenger wrote.

In a statement from United Airlines to Fox News, a spokesperson said the airline has apologized to passengers for the delay.

“Flight 1554 from Washington D.C. to San Francisco diverted to Denver to assist a customer who was in the lavatory when the lavatory door became inoperative. The passenger was safely removed from the lavatory after landing, and customers have since continued on to their destination on a new aircraft. We are reaching out to all customers onboard and the customer in the lavatory to apologize,” the statement read.

This passenger isn’t the first to find herself locked in a bathroom. Last year, WWE wrestler Heath Slater became trapped in the lavatory on a flight to Florida the day before New Year’s Eve. A team of crew members had to unhinge the door to let him out.