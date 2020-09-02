Ukraine woman walks on airplane wing because she wanted to cool off: report

This woman really couldn’t wait to stretch her legs.

After her flight from Turkey landed in Ukraine earlier this week, one woman decided to go for a quick stroll -- on the wing of the plane.

The woman -- on a Ukraine International Airlines flight with her husband and two children -- reportedly opened the emergency exit of the plane and walked out onto the wing.

She reportedly told airport officials she took the walk because “she was hot and wanted to cool down,” TMZ reported.

However, by the time she was on the wing, her children were reportedly already off the plane, according to TMZ.

Another passenger told The Sun that “almost all the passengers” were off the plane, too.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the woman can be seen walking calmly around the plane wing and then returning to the emergency exit and climbing back into the plane.

Ukraine International Airlines told The Sun in a statement that the woman would no longer be able to fly with the airline.

“The passenger was blacklisted for gross violation of aviation safety rules and behavior on board,” the statement reportedly said.

