Travel Safety
TSA shares 'Top 10 Most Unusual Finds' of 2019

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 17

Well, that’s not gonna fly.

The TSA has revealed its "Top Ten Most Unusual Finds" of 2019 — and, as the name promises, many of those finds are exceedingly strange.

TSA APOLOGIZES TO NATIVE AMERICAN WOMAN 'HUMILIATED' DURING SECURITY SCREENING

As seen in a cheeky video released by the agency on its official Twitter account, the confiscated items run the gamut from dangerous to more “unique” and “offbeat” finds.

The San Jose International Airport kicked off the list at No. 10 with, naturally, a set of three samurai swords of varying lengths.

“This one’s too small, this one’s too big, this one’s just right…eh, I’ll bring all three!” TSA’s sharp-witted comment read.

Martial arts sais were confiscated from a passenger at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

The Anchorage International Airport made the list at No. 9 with flares, followed by a two-for-one gun-switchblade found at Miami International Airport, at No. 8. And someone at the Orlando International Airport deviated from the usual dangerous items and brought an airbag, which came in at No. 7.

Coming in at Nos. 6, 5, 4 and 3, respectively, were: a power saw at Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport; martial arts sais – metal piercing weapons with a central blade – at LaGuardia Airport in New York; a blow-dart gun at Orlando Melbourne International Airport; and a 15-inch ring-necked snake at New Jersey’s Newark Airport,

The 15-inch ring-necked snake was caught at New Jersey's Newark Airport.

Coming in at No. 2 was a very conspicuous butcher knife, taken at Tri-Cities Airport in Tennessee. But even that — and all of the weird and wild finds before it — were nothing compared to the top spot.

After nearly a minute-and-a-half, the TSA's video revealed its strangest find of 2019 – and the honor goes to Juneau International Airport in Alaska, or more specifically, to the passenger who attempted to carry on a sack full of moose poop.

Upon discovery of the "moose nuggets," the TSA elaborated that the bag’s owners considered the droppings souvenirs from his “Alaskan adventure.”

“’Number Two’ is number one on our list!” the TSA  joked.

According to the TSA’s website, passengers are not permitted to fly with flammables or weapons of any sort — but there are no rules against traveling with feces. As the TSA points out, that’s up the airline.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.