TSA starts 'Prohibited Items Week' to minimize checkpoint snafus

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has kicked off an inaugural “Prohibited Items Week” to help travelers understand what they cannot fly with.

This new awareness week initiative began on Monday, according to the TSA.

“Holy smokes, Batman! We are excited to launch our first ever Prohibited Items Week,” the agency wrote in a post that showed a Batman-themed brass knuckle. “Follow along all week where we discuss common questions, crazy finds, and why we have certain rules!”

The TSA also shared a graphic that illustrates which airports have uncovered the highest number of firearms brought in by passengers.

The top 10 airports that found the most firearms in 2019 were Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International with 323 discoveries; Dallas Fort Worth International, 217; Denver International, 140; George Bush Intercontinental Houston, 138; Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, 132; Dallas Love Field, 103; Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, 100; Nashville International, 97; Orlando International, 96 and Tampa International, 87.

A total of 4,432 firearms were found in carry-on bags across 278 airports that year, according to a report published by the TSA. Eighty-seven percent of the discovered firearms were loaded.

In a news release sent out last month, the agency noted that more firearms have been discovered in airports throughout the pandemic despite there being fewer passengers than last year.

And it’s not just prohibited weapons and liquids that airline passengers have been caught traveling with. Last week, TSA officers at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York stopped tampered lithium batteries from making it onto an aircraft.

The passenger who had the modified power source in their carry-on told officers they had constructed a wired solar panel with the batteries, however, TSA disposed of the device since it was hazardous and not fit for air travel.

When preparing for future trips, the TSA has a detailed search engine to explain what can and cannot be packed along for the journey.

