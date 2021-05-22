US, Canada, Mexico non-essential travel restrictions extended to June 21

You’re going to have to wait a little longer for that vacation to Canada.

This week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) tweeted that the land border closure for non-essential travel between the U.S. and both Canada and Mexico has been extended through June 21.

"To fight #COVID19 spread and protect our citizens, the U.S. is continuing restrictions on non-essential travel at land borders through June 21, while allowing essential trade & travel," the DHS wrote on Twitter. "We're working closely with Canada & Mexico to safely ease restrictions as conditions improve."

Those restrictions were first put in place at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. According to Reuters, officials have extended the restrictions on a monthly basis.

Though it is unclear when the restrictions would be lifted, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested this week that it could be until at least 75% of Canadians are vaccinated, according to a report from Forbes.

"We’re all eager to get back to normal but we know that before we get back to normal, cases need to be under control, and over 75% of people need to be vaccinated for us to start loosening things in Canada," Trudeau said, per Forbes. "We’ll see what framework we apply to ensure we’re keeping Canadians safe, even as we look to eventually changing the restrictions and the posture at the border."

According to Reuters, Canada requires travelers flying into the country to have a negative COVID-19 test within three days of their departure and again when they arrive.

Mexico's foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said he hopes restrictions between the U.S. and Mexico are lifted before summer is over, Reuters reported.