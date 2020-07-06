Men hang sign in tourist destination telling tourists to 'turn around and f--- off'

This county really doesn’t want tourists to show up.

After spending months in lockdown, many people probably can’t wait to hit the road and leave their homes behind for a bit. Unfortunately, it seems that some tourist locations aren’t eager to see travelers return.

Cornwall, a popular tourist destination in England, relies heavily on visitors spending money for the local economy, The Sun reports. Some residents, however, apparently don’t feel the same way as they reportedly hung a sign on one of the region’s main bridges rudely telling tourists to leave.

The sign reportedly said, “Turn around and f--- off.”

The region recently relaxed lockdown measures, which apparently saw a flood of tourists entering the area. Locals reportedly took to social media to voice their concerns, however, as they are worried that holidaymakers and second homeowners will spread the coronavirus.

The county that Cornwall is located had a relatively low number of cases of the virus, with only 887 confirmed cases and 91 deaths.

Malcolm Bell told The Sun, “We are battling to save thousands of jobs. Let's welcome our customers, who will share their money to keep Cornish people in jobs. I don't like to see signs like the one we saw on the A30. It is being offensive to a large group of people. I find it unforgivable.”

In Devon, another area popular with tourists, a man was reportedly spotted wearing a grim reaper costume and holding a sign that read, “Welcome holidaymakers.” In that case, however, two other men allegedly arrived and seized the sign from him.