Tourist captures 'drunk' picture of Eiffel Tower when panoramic shot goes wrong

Hey look, the Eiffel Tower is wasted.

Wait, no, that’s just a panoramic picture of the iconic Paris landmark gone wrong, courtesy of a Canadian tourist with an unsteady hand.

Jean-Philippe Dumais, of Quebec, took to Reddit last week to share the funny pic with the Internet, remarking that it came out pretty good considering it was a total accident.

“Tried to take a panoramic picture of the Eiffel Tower today, it went surprisingly well!” wrote Dumais on Reddit.

Commenters on the online forum appeared to agree, or at least derive some enjoyment from his mistake, with some likening the pic to a Dali painting, a Dr. Seuss drawing, or a drunkard.

Others could somewhat identify with the Eiffel Tower’s “pose,” comparing it to moments when they, themselves, went all weak in the knees.

A couple of commenters also suspected the picture was fake (with most claiming the ground underneath the tower never looks that good), but Dumais told the Press Association the whole thing was an honest mistake. He also feels he created something “entirely new” that a more experienced photographer might never have captured.

“Even though the creation process came to me as an accident, the final product took me a lot of tries in perfecting a technique that was entirely new,” he told the Press Association.

“I definitely felt that I was doing something that had never been done on purpose and I knew it had an enormous creative potential.”