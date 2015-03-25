Top 4 railway-themed hotels

Hop aboard one of these railway station-turned-lodgings to celebrate National Train Day.

1. UNION STATION HOTEL

Nashville, TN

Nashville’s 113-year-old Majestic Train Station—now a 125-room hotel that’s part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection—is an impressive feat of architecture from the outside. But the original details maintained indoors are even more noteworthy: The atrium lobby boasts a 65-foot barrel-vaulted ceiling made of stained glass, bas-relief angels, and gold medallions, and there's a turn-of-the-century arrivals board behind the check-in desk.

2. ST. PANCRAS LONDON RENAISSANCE HOTEL

London, England

Making an architectural splash in an ancient city like London is no easy task. But the old-meets-modern grandeur of the Victorian-style St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel can’t help but get noticed. Designed by legendary Gothic revival architect Sir George Gilbert Scott in 1873, the property operated as the Midland Grand Hotel until 1935. Today, the recently renovated property retains many original details, including a three-story, wrought iron staircase that has been completely restored, right down to its fleur-de-lis wallpaper.

3. ST. LOUIS UNION STATION

St Louis, MO

This National Historic Landmark is as stately inside as it is from afar. The striking “Headhouse” Grand Hall lobby features antique archways with gold leaf detailing, stained glass windows, and streetlamp-style lighting.

4. THE OLD STATION

St. Andrews, England

In addition to the six en-suite rooms located within this quaint English guesthouse—formerly Stravithie Station, a Victorian railway stop—an on-site railway carriage makes room for two one-bedroom suites (which can be adjoined), each with a train platform-turned-patio.

See more train-centric hotels at Condé Nast Traveler

More from Condé Nast Traveler

Best New Hotels in the U.S.

Hot New Hotels Under $300

Gorgeous New Hotel Pools

Amazing Waterfalls Around the World