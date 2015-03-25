Top 10 beachside bed-and-breakfasts

We love the quaint, homey vibe that comes with bed-and-breakfasts. And when they’re located beachside, where mega-resorts are more often the norm, they feel even more like hidden gems. Plan your next getaway — or just dream about it — by clicking through our slideshow of the best B&Bs on the beach. Many dot New England’s coast, but some, like this first one, are further flung — and just as fabulous.

1. Inn on the Blue Horizon

Isla de Vieques, Puerto Rico

We love the quaint, homey vibe that comes with bed-and-breakfasts. And when they're located beachside, it's almost too hard to leave when the vacation comes to an end. (Our suggestion? Stay a few extra days!) But if you have left, you can at least dream about them by clicking through our slideshow of the best B&Bs on the beach. Many dot New England's coast, but some, like this first one, are further flung -- and just as fabulous.

This quaint, 10-room bed-and-breakfast on Puerto Rico's Vieques Island is full of the charming, personal touches that so many chain hotels lack. It's an undeniably romantic pick, with phenomenal ocean views from the stone infinity pool and open-air lobby, lovely, Mediterranean-style architecture, and wild horses roaming the grounds. The clean rooms are styled with eclectic antiques and tropical flowers -- but they're not quite luxurious. The on-site beach is a bit rocky, but some of the best beaches in the Caribbean are a short drive away.

2. The Wauwinet

Nantucket, Massachusetts, United States

Guests come to Nantucket to get away from it all -- and with a remote location away from downtown, The Wauwinet is about as "away from it all" as you can get. The charming New England property is surrounded by both the bay and the ocean, and some (bayside) guest rooms offer amazing sunsets. One of the island's most loved restaurants is here, which is just another reason the rates are so high -- especially during the peak summer months.

3. The Colony Hotel

Kennebunkport, Maine, United States

With a waterfront location in Kennebunkport, the historic Colony Hotel offers incredible ocean views. Rooms vary in decor (some rooms do not have TVs or air conditioning) and are spread throughout the Main Building, the Galland, and the East House. The Colony Hotel has a welcoming attitude to both kids and dogs, attracting families with its heated saltwater swimming pool and a private sandy beach. Perks such as free Wi-Fi and breakfast are nice, but there are minimum stay requirements.

4. A Little Inn on Pleasant Bay

Orleans, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

A Little Inn on Pleasant Bay is exactly what an inn should be -- peaceful, charming and relaxing. The inn's historical architecture features a Main House (originally built in 1798, and once a hiding place on the Underground Railroad) with classic hardwood floors, on beautiful grounds with manicured gardens. What sets A Little Inn apart from other area inns and hotels is the fact that there are no televisions on the property, so guests can truly get away from it all. Guests also enjoy a European buffet breakfast on the patio each morning, and take in the sunset over the bay from one of the two comfortable lounges, stocked full of magazines, books, and board games.

5. Grand Case Beach Club

Grand Case, St. Martin/St. Maarten

The setting of this low-key, down-to-earth hotel in picturesque Grand Case is more Robinson Crusoe meets bed-and-breakfast than island megaresort. It has an authentic island vibe with bougainvillea-draped, cottage-style buildings and two serene beaches. The pool is tiny, as are studio rooms, but it's still a gem for travelers intent on quiet, beachside relaxation, plenty of on-site activities, and lush tropical grounds -- all within walking distance of the island's best restaurants, cafes, and bars.

6. The Tides Beach Club

Kennebunkport, Maine, United States

The Tides Beach Club in Kennebunkport was fully renovated in 2011, and the vibe evolved from cozy and quaint to South Beach-esque and trendy. Two suites designed by Jonathan Adler, spectacular ocean views, and a contemporary restaurant with a sophisticated menu are just some of the upgrades that came with the renovation. The prices are a bit more Manhattan than Maine, but if it's beachfront luxury you're after, this is it -- The Tides sits on a semi-private, three-mile stretch of Goose Rocks Beach.

7. Stage Neck Inn York Harbor

York Harbor, Maine, United States

Stage Neck Inn has a scenic oceanfront location, right next to York Harbor Beach in the cute town of York. The 58 rooms have simple decor (white bedspreads with green throws; beige walls) and free Wi-Fi; some have old tube TVs. The hotel offers some outstanding features, like access to the sandy beach; an outdoor freshwater pool with ocean views; an indoor atrium pool which was re-opened in April 2012 after being completely reconstructed; and a fire pit surrounded by Adirondack chairs. The main restaurant, Harbor Porches (which offers excellent ocean views), and the Sandpiper Bar & Grille are both open year-round, while the Outdoor Terrace and pool snack bar are open seasonally.

8. The Beachmere Inn

Ogunquit, Maine, United States

A waterfront property near Ogunquit, Maine, the Beachmere Inn is a family-run resort with simple, classic rooms spread through several buildings. The location is ideal, with views overlooking the ocean and coastal cliffs. Rooms here vary widely, and guests can choose between ocean-view suites with fireplaces and balconies or simpler options if sticking to a budget. Beyond the location and views, perks here include a spa with two treatment rooms, a whirlpool, sauna, fitness room, and kids' play room.

9. The East Hampton Art House Bed & Breakfast

East Hampton, The Hamptons, Long Island

This elegant B&B in East Hampton is exactly what its name suggests: a house full of art. It was designed and decorated by the owners, Michael and Rosalind, who combine mutual talents in art and hospitality. There are only four rooms for rent, but the hotel boasts all the amenities of a larger property, including endless communal spaces, an outdoor pool, and a fitness center. Although big in scope, the Art House retains all of the personalized charm of staying with friends, making it a distinctive option in the Hamptons -- though it comes at a high price.

10. Inn on Summer Hill

Santa Barbara, California, United States

Inn on Summer Hill is a charming beachside bed and breakfast located in the coastal village of Summerland, Santa Barbara. From the outside, the inn resembles a typical beach home with shaker siding and white decks overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The interior is more country than beachy, with wood-paneled walls and ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces and jetted tubs in each room. Rooms, which are decorated in a homey style, also have balconies that offer ocean views -- though the Pacific lies just beyond busy Route 101. The inn has no pool, but it does have a nice outdoor whirlpool that's shaded by white latticework. Overall, it's a lovely place for business and weekend travelers.