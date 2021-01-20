Tom Holland previews Disney's 'Spider-Man' ride at Avengers Campus: 'Most I've ever felt like Spider-Man'

"Spider-Man" star Tom Holland claims that Disneyland Resort's upcoming "WEB SLINGERS" experience is "the most I’ve ever felt like Spider-Man." And that’s coming from a guy who spent months of his life wearing a skintight unitard with a Spider-Man logo on the front!

In a new teaser video for the attraction, Holland gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the latest addition to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park, outlining what guests can expect from the ride — officially called "WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure."

"What Disney Imagineers have created is pretty spectacular," said Holland, who reprises his role(s) as Peter Parker/Spider-Man for the attraction.

As Hollan explains in the minute-long clip, the interactive experience begins with Parker giving "a presentation on a new piece of tech… the Web Slinger vehicle." But of course, "something goes wrong on the tour and he needs everybody to help him out."

As seen in the clip, this means hopping into the Web Slinger vehicle, donning a set of 3D glasses, and traveling through a series of virtual scenarios where visitors can sling their own virtual webs.

"Through specially designed, innovative technology that recognizes body movements and gestures, you will reach out your hands and sling webs from your wrists, just like Spider-Man," elaborated Disney Parks in a blog post shared Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The blog post also specified that guests on the WEB SLINGERS experience will specifically be tasked with controlling Parker’s usually-helpful "Spider-Bots" that have somehow run amok across not only the Avengers Headquarters, but also the PYM Test Kitchen (Disney California Adventure’s "Ant-Man"-themed restaurant) and the Collector’s Fortress, which is home to the park’s Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! ride.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, meanwhile, currently remain closed, while Disneyland Resort awaits local and state approval to reopen following the resort’s closure in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The phased reopening of certain shopping and dining areas within Downtown Disney District have since reopened, but most of the park is still shut down.

Guests can hope to experience WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure — along with the entire Avengers Campus, for that matter — whenever the heck Disneyland is allowed to reopen.